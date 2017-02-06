06/02/2017 02:09
chart
EUR / RUB
-1.15% 		63.6106
EUR / USD
-0.62% 		1.0741
EUR / SEK
+0.25% 		9.4420
Baltic temperature
  Up16.67%
  Freeze50.00%
  Down33.33%
Winners and losers
Turnover TOP
TAL1T177659.46
LHV1T101539.97
OEG1T69500.73
SFGAT63183.21
TKM1T57714.54
TVEAT20414.40
MRK1T8587.40
Exchange rates
Leedu litt3.4528 +0.00%
USD1.0741-0.62%
SEK9.4420 +0.25%
LVL0.7028 +0.04%
Coop Eesti, Inbank to
acquire Eesti Krediidipank

Estonian financial services provider Inbank and retail group Coop Eesti that has over 350 stores in Estonia will acquire majority of Eesti Krediidipank (Estonian Credit Bank).

Reform Party’s chief ideologist out of hiding

It’s been four years since Aripaev wrote about suspicions that Rain Rosimannus, the chief ideologist of the Reform Party may have been closely involved in the sale of the attractive Arsenal property in North Tallinn district by the then coalition of Reform Party and IRL.COMMENTS (1)

Peter Kentie on Estonia's new brand identity

Dutch design and marketing expert Peter Kentie who developed his own brand identity justestonishing.com for Estonia writes that the new brand identity toolbox prepared by Enterprise Estonia lacks fun and warmth and is hard to remember.

Website for Estonia’s new brand identity launched

On Friday, Enterprise Estonia unveiled the new national brand identity that has already deeply divided the nation.

Estonian M&A market blooming

Aripaev writes that 2016 was a record year for the Estonian mergers & acquisitions market, with Estonia accounting for half of top ten M&A transactions in the Baltic states.

Meeting of Trump associate, pro-Putin MP eaves-
dropped by EIB

Newsweek writes today that in July 2016 the Estonian Information Board (EIB), the foreign intelligence service of Estonia, conducted surveillance of a meeting between a Donald Trump associate and a pro-Putin member of Russian parliament at a building in Eastern Europe maintained by Rossotrudnichestvo, an agency under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that is charged with administering language, education and support programs for civilians. 

Estonia still part of Eastern Europe - MFA

According to the Estonian Foreign Ministry, media reports from this week saying that UN has reclassified the Baltic states Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia as part of Northern Europe and no longer as part of Eastern Europe are neither new nor accurate. COMMENTS (4)

Hanno Pevkur to lead Reform Party 

Reform Party has elected Hanno Pevkur to be the party's new chairman.

Estonian construction market is not in crisis – Swedbank exec

The fact several large construction companies in Estonia are having problems is no proof that the local construction market is in crisis, says Eero Viik, head of the construction division of Swedbank, Estonia’s biggest lender.

Trump could be good for Baltics' relationship with Russia - MP

US president-elect Donald Trump who is about to take office is unlikely to aggravate tensions between Russia and the Baltic States when he moves into the White House, Estonian MP Marko Mihkelson said in an interview to Sky News.COMMENTS (6)

Scotland to provide expert help to Estonia during EU presidency

According to the report published in The Shetland Times, the Scottish government has offered Estonia support during the upcoming EU presidency in conducting fisheries negotiations.

Estonian trade union to picket Nordea’s HQ in Stockholm

Aripaev writes that about twenty  trade union members of the Estonian branch of the Scandinavian banking group Nordea will picket the Nordea headquarters in Stockholm on Saturday.

Blizzard shuts down Riga Airport, but Tallinn remains open

Multiple flights have been diverted or delayed in Riga Airport because of the blizzard and strong crosswinds this morning.

Main challenge in 2017 in Estonia is lack of workforce – CEO of Maxima

Vygintas Šapokas, CEO of Maxima Estonia, says in an interview in Aripaev that Maxima’s biggest challenge for the upcoming year is again related to the scarcity of personnel as the issues with labor force will never cease to exist.

Merry Christmas, everyone!

On behalf of everyone here in BBN and Äripäev, I would like to wish to all of you a Merry Christmas.

Ericsson to move more jobs to Tallinn

Swedish electronics manufacturer Ericsson plans to lay off 3,000 workers in Sweden, a fifth of its workforce in the country.

Swedish banks could move 16,000 jobs to Baltic states

According to Swedish media, new taxes planned by the Swedish government could force Scandinavian banks to move up to 16,000 jobs to Baltic states.COMMENTS (2)

Russia to stop oil transit via Baltic ports by 2018

Russia will halt export of oil products via Baltic ports by 2018, according to Nikolay Tokarev, CEO of Russian oil pipeline company Transneft.COMMENTS (4)

600 private landowners
could lose land for Rail Baltic route

The Estonian government is planning to expropriate land from about 600 private landowners for building Rail Baltic railway line.COMMENTS (2)

GoGroup changes "locomotive"

Aripaev writes that Estonian-owned GoGroup which had a very strong year in 2015 recently underwent major changes in its ownership when the former majority shareholder Marcel Vichmann stepped aside and Tiit Pruuli who had been a minority shareholders became the majority shareholder.

EfTEN acquires Domina centre

Estonian property investment firm EfTEN and KanAm Grund Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH announced that EfTEN has acquired the Domina Shopping Center from KanAm.

Port of Tallinn’s freight handling down 11 percent in a year

State-owned Port of Tallinn handled 10.7 million tons of freight in six months which is 11 percent less than a year earlier, announced the company.

Shareholders of Nortal buy out the company

Nortal Group shareholders bought back 50% of Group shares from Enterprise Investors and LHV Pension Funds, regaining full ownership of the company. Simultaneously Nortal is expanding its shareholder base among employees.COMMENTS (1)

Let's dust off
e-Estonia

Aripaev writes in its editorial that the good news from last  week was that the parliament adopted amendments which should make e-residency more accessible to foreigners.

Estonian transport companies filling up in Latvia

Aripaev writes that the hope of the Estonian government is to collect more money into budget by increasing fuel excise duties is backfiring because more and more vehicle owners are filling up in Latvia.

Supporting
Estonian Air was
the right decision - Andrus Ansip

Commenting the report of the National Audit Office which claimed that the government rushed its decisions on national carrier Estonian Air, former PM and current vice president of the European Commission Andrus Ansip said that he is convinced that the government did the right thing at the time when it decided to aid Estonian Air.COMMENTS (2)

01.02IKEA sends mixed messages about plans to expand to Estonia(1)
01.02Enterprise Estonia's 152,000 euro gift to the president
30.01Coop Eesti, Inbank to acquire Eesti Krediidipank
30.01Attract private capital to Rail Baltic - Neivelt(1)
26.01Estonia 22nd in corruption perception index
24.01World’s largest hotel company Marriott expands to Talinn
20.01Swedbank expects Estonia's economy to grow 2.2 pct in 2017
